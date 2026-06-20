Mandhana's new power game to be tested against South Africa's pace attack, says Shikha Pandey

India have made a strong start to their campaign with two wins from as many matches, but Pandey believes the in-form opening pair of Mandhana and Shafali Verma will face their toughest challenge yet against a quality South African pace attack.

Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Game Plan', Pandey said the contest between Shafali and veteran pacer Shabnim Ismail could be one of the highlights of the match.

"India's opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have given India many strong starts. But they will face their toughest test yet. South Africa has the best bowling attack in this Women's T20 World Cup," she said.