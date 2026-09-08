Mandhana strengthens her position in top five of T20 rankings

Mandhana’s 64-ball innings not only helped India secure a 137-run victory and a place in the semi-finals but also saw her become the all-time leading run-scorer (10,880 runs) in women’s international cricket across all formats, surpassing Mithali Raj (10,868).

The innings was also her 18th international century, moving her clear at the top of the women’s international centuries list.

Mandhana is ranked fifth in the standings.