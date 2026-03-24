Mandhana retains 2nd spot, Harmanpreet rises to 14th in T20I rankings

Apart from Mandhana, the big-hitting Shafali Verma was the other Indian in the top 10, holding on to her sixth position, while Jemimah Rodrigues remained joint 11th.

Among bowlers, spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma climbed one spot to third with pacer Renuka Singh Thakur retaining her sixth place. Seamer Arundhati Reddy, however, slipped out of the top 10 to 11th.

Deepti also rose to No.3 in the all-rounders' rankings.

Australia opener Georgia Voll entered the top 10 of the batting rankings for the first time while New Zealand star Sophie Devine's two successive half-centuries against South Africa helped her move up two places to 18th in the list.