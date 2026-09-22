Mandhana, Ghosh power India to 216/3 in women's cricket gold medal match

Defending champions India made the most of the powerplay after winning the toss with Mandhana (79 off 45) and Shafali Verma (48 off 29) firing the team to 59 for no loss in six overs.

Both openers have been in sublime touch since the Asia Cup, contributing significantly to the team's cause in the all important final with a 99-run stand off 60 balls.

Sri Lanka, who need something special to upstage India, were ordinary with the ball allowing the openers to dictate terms. India ended up with the highest total in Games' history.

Both Shafali and Mandhana were brutal against the spinners. Mandhana smashed left-arm spinner Sugandika Kumarai for back-to-back sixes in the third over, one was a straight off the backfoot before she unleashed the slog sweep.

The next over from slinger Mithali Ayodha was even more productive as Mandhana hit her third six of the innings, a delightful one over extra cover.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu got herself to bowl the fifth over and ended up leaking 19 runs including three sixes. Two of those came from the bat of Shafali who pulled a long hop over the ropes before depositing the next ball over mid off. Three balls later, Mandhana stepped out to smash the Sri Lankan skipper and off-spinner down the ground. In all, Mandhana hammered seven sixes.