Mandhana eyes professional, well-oiled team as India begin new era against Zimbabwe

India will face Zimbabwe for the first time in international cricket, with the series also providing Mandhana with an opportunity to lay the groundwork for the team's preparations for the ICC Women's Champions Trophy 2027 at home.

"I have a job to do, I have to deliver. I always say this, that though the captain's name is first on the list, you're always the last on the list in terms of keeping everyone ahead," Mandhana said on JioStar's show 'Follow the Blues: The Dawn of Captain Smriti'.

"I've been in the leadership group for a while now, but I definitely had written down a roadmap every time. The first thing which comes to my mind is the professionalism around it and trying to have this team go about things like a well-oiled machine.

"Like, taking our training, power-hitting, fielding and professionalism one notch higher. And, of course, setting a culture," she added.