Mandaviya to review National Games preparations in 3-day Meghalaya tour

The Host State Contract for the National Games to be held in March next year will be signed with Meghalaya in the presence of senior dignitaries and representatives of the Indian Olympic Association.

Mandaviya will also participate in a series of programmes related to youth affairs, sports infrastructure development, and review centrally-sponsored schemes in the state.

During the visit, the Minister will attend a Chintan Shivir organised by Department of Youth Affairs. Meghalaya Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Shakliar Warjri and other senior officials will also be present.