Mandaviya assures continued support to shooters Neeru and Esha

Neeru made history earlier this month by becoming the first Indian woman trap shooter to win a gold medal at an ISSF World Cup, achieving the milestone in Lonato, Italy.

Esha, a multiple medallist at the Asian Games and ISSF World Cups, continued her impressive rise on the international stage by winning the women's 25m pistol gold medal at the recently concluded ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou, China. The triumph marked her second World Cup gold in the event this year, further cementing her status as one of India's brightest shooting talents.

"The government is pushing hard and leaving no stone unturned to ensure you don't stay behind by any means in giving your best from every tournament," Mandaviya told the two athletes.