Manchester City has won eight Premier League titles, four FA Cups, seven League Cups and one Champions League under the ownership of Sheikh Mansour, whose Abu Dhabi United Group acquired the club in 2008, making City one of the most successful clubs in English soccer over that period.



In February 2020, UEFA hit City with a two-year ban from its competitions and a fine of 30 million euros ($32.2 million) after the leaks published by Der Spiegel. The Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned the ban five months later, finding that some of the alleged breaches had not been established and others happened too long ago to be punished under UEFA’s regulations.



City, though, was found to have failed to cooperate with UEFA by failing to provide substantial amounts of evidence, a breach the court of arbitration said was “severe” and needed to be “seriously reproached.” It reduced the fine to 10 million euros ($11.4 million).



The Premier League and its CEO, Richard Masters, have repeatedly been pressed on the City case since the charges were brought more than three years ago. Last month, Masters acknowledged that the process had “taken longer than expected” but insisted the “only available route” was to “let the process take its course.”



In January 2024, Masters told a select committee in Parliament that a date for City’s hearing had been set but refused to reveal it.



City’s chair, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, said in June 2024 that the Premier League should adopt a more “balanced approach” toward its financial regulations. “I think the Premier League got to where it is today by being the most competitive league. So, I hope there is a bit more sensibility in regulating,” Al Mubarak added.