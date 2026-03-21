Manav, Yashaswini win maiden National Table Tennis crowns

In the men's final, top seed Manav lived up to the expectations with a commanding 4-1 (11-2 11-4 6-11 11-9 11-3) victory over Jeet Chandra of Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB).

The PSPB star dominated from the outset, racing through the opening two games with ease. Although Jeet briefly pushed back to take the third game, he struggled to replicate the sharp form that carried him through the semifinals.

Manav quickly regained control, sealing the contest 11-3 in the fifth game to cap off an emphatic title run.