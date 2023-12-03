Begin typing your search...

Manav Thakkar regains men’s TT title

Sathiyan, the second seed, conceded the match in the sixth game when he was trailing 0-2 because of a back spasm.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Dec 2023 8:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-02 20:31:16.0  )
Manav Thakkar regains men’s TT title
X

Representative image.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

VIJAYAWADA: Top-seeded Manav Thakkar defeated an injured G Sathiyan 4-2 to lift the men’s singles trophy while Sreeja Akula rallied to beat Archana Kamath and win the women’s crown in the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships here on Saturday.

Sathiyan, the second seed, conceded the match in the sixth game when he was trailing 0-2 because of a back spasm. Nevertheless, he fought and opened well and even led 2-1.

But his back pain shot up sharply and rendered him helpless. Yet, the reigning national champion carried on for a while before conceding. Archana had things going her way in the final against top seed Sreeja.

SportsManav ThakkarUTT National RankingTable Tennis Championshipsmen’s singles trophy
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X