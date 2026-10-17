Manasi-Thulasimathi make semis, assure India of para badminton medal

The Indian duo, who had bagged a silver at the Hangzhou edition in 2023, defeated China's Yuemei Liu and Tongtong Li 21-10, 21-17 to register their second successive win and confirm a top-two finish in Group A with a match to spare.

With both losing semifinalists assured of bronze, the victory guaranteed India a place on the podium.

Joshi and Thulasimathi had earlier defeated Indonesia's Rahayu Warining and Qonitah Ikhtiar Syakuroh on Friday. They will face China's Yang Qiuxia and Xiao Zuxian in their final group match on Monday.

The SL3-SU5 doubles event is a combined standing category for players with lower- or upper-limb impairments.

Tokyo Paralympics champion Krishna Nagar also notched his second successive win in the men's singles SH6 group stage to secure a quarterfinal berth.

Nagar defeated Indonesia's Subhan 21-13, 21-15 to confirm a top-two finish in Group C, with one group match still to play. The SH6 category is for players of short stature.