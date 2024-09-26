Man United stunned 1-1 by Dutch club Twente in revamped Europa League

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag questioned his players’ killer instinct after they were held to a 1-1 draw by his old club FC Twente in the revamped Europa League.

Sam Lammers capitalized on a mistake by Christian Eriksen in the second half at Old Trafford and raced away to fire an equalizer for the Dutch underdog.

“You saw that was the game of their life. They fought for every yard and we didn’t,” Ten Hag said. “99% is not enough, You have to give 100%. You have to kill the game. You have to finish it off.”

Eriksen had put United ahead with a stunning first-half strike but was caught in possession by Lammers, whose goal secured an unexpected point for the visitor.

Ten Hag had spoken before the game of his affection for the team he supported as a boy in the Netherlands and represented as a player. He said it was “not nice to have to hurt something you love.”

Instead, it was United fans who left in pain, despite Eriksen seemingly putting the home team on course for victory.

United has won just three of seven games in all competitions this season and Wednesday’s draw came after a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Eriksen swept United ahead in the 35th with a first-time shot into the top corner. Connecting with a loose ball just inside the box, the playmaker didn’t break stride as he whipped his effort past Twente goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall with power and precision.

With one fist clenched, he ran to the corner to celebrate in front of the home fans.

But it was Twente’s supporters left cheering the loudest after Lammers’ goal in the 68th when beating Andre Onana at his near post.

“There’s a lot of football (still to play) when you (are) one up and the game takes more than 90 minutes,” Ten Hag said. “And you have to fight until the end and score the second goal.”

Like the Champions League, the second-tier Europa League has a new format and 36 teams instead of 32. It features a league system in which each team plays eight games against different opponents through January, replacing the old group stage.

In a clash between the Turkish and Greek champions, Galatasaray beat PAOK 3-1. Victor Osimhen, who moved from Napoli to Galatasaray earlier in September, made his presence felt.

The Nigeria striker’s goalbound header was deflected by defender Abdul Rahman Baba into his own net early in the second half. Giannis Konstantelias equalized on a rebound before Osimhen set up Yunus Akgün to net the winner. Mauro Icardi added a stoppage-time goal.

Lazio cruised past Dynamo Kyiv 3-0. Boulaye Dia struck twice and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru added one. Both teams ended the game with 10 men.