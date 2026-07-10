Man United reveals latest plans for new stadium to replace Old Trafford

United said the new stadium would be situated around 350 meters northwest of its existing Old Trafford stadium.

As part of a wider stadium district, the Premier League club said the entire project would create 48,000 local jobs, 15,000 new homes and potentially generate 7.3 billion pounds ($9.8 billion) a year for the UK economy.

“Together with our partners, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver a destination that creates lasting benefits for supporters, local communities and the wider region for decades to come,” Collette Roche, CEO of United's new stadium development, said. “We are committed to building a world-class stadium with our supporters, not simply for them.”

United's part owner Jim Ratcliffe has made it a mission to deliver the “world's greatest” soccer stadium.

When plans were first unveiled last year it was estimated it would cost around 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) to build a stadium to surpass Wembley as the biggest in the United Kingdom, with completion in time for the 2030-31 season.

Initial stadium drawings included a structure with three spires. The final design has not been determined.