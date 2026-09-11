Man United goes on a scoring spree in its long-awaited return to the Champions League

Sure, there will be greater tests for Michael Carrick's team in Europe this season — namely Atletico Madrid next month and German giant Bayern Munich in January. But the home crowd relished a 4-0 win, even against such limited opposition as Azerbaijan's Champions League debutant Sabah.

“It was perfect for everyone — especially for our fans. It means a lot to them when they see so many goals," goalscorer Benjamin Sesko told broadcaster TNT Sports.

Long gone are the days when three-time champion United was feared throughout Europe and a consistent challenger for the title. It has not lifted the trophy since 2008. Since club icon Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013 it has regularly failed to even qualify for the Champions League and was eliminated from the group phase in two of its last three campaigns.

Carrick will hope he can buck that trend in his first season coaching at this level and this was an encouraging start.