Man United edges past Bodo/Glimt to give Amorim first win

MANCHESTER: Manchester United came from behind to beat Bodo/Glimt 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday and secure its first victory under new manager Ruben Amorim.

United went ahead inside the first minute thanks to a howler from keeper Nikita Haikin, who failed to deal with a back pass and under pressure from Rasmus Hojlund the ball broke free for Alejandro Garnacho to tap in from close range.

The Norwegians scored twice with quick breaks, Hakon Evjen hitting a superb strike into the top corner in the 19th minute and Philip Zinckernagel holding off Tyrell Malacia before beating keeper Andre Onana to stun the Old Trafford crowd.

United equalised just before the break when Noussair Mazraoui’s pass into the area picked out Hojlund who controlled the ball with his first touch before getting a shot away between two defenders into the far corner.

Amorim’s side went ahead five minutes after the break when Manuel Ugarte’s low pass across the area was guided into the net by Hojlund shortly after Mason Mount had hit the crossbar.

United could not find another goal, however, and needed two good saves from Onana to secure the three points which lifted it to 12th in the standings on nine points, ahead of Bodo/Glimt on seven.

“Of course, I see what everybody sees, good moments, difficult moments,” Amorim said.

“There was some confusion in the end trying to hold the result, but the lads did a great job. They ran, they pressed, they tried to do the things we have worked on in the last three days and we won.”

Amorim’s first game in charge was a 1-1 draw in the Premier League against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

“Half of the stadium doesn’t know me. I came from Portugal and I did nothing for this club. Yet the way they make me feel at home is special,” he said.

“I will keep this to the end of my career.”

Amorim described the game as a roller-coaster. “Like a real ride. We started well, but then suffered two goals in two transitions. I like the way the players tried to play our game,” he said.

“Sometimes we won the ball and have had problems in the past giving the ball away too much - the mindset is keeping the ball. They are really trying and I think we deserved the win.”

Result: Manchester United 3 (Garnacho 1, Hojlund 45, 50) bt Bodo/Glimt 2 (Evjen 19, Zinckernagel 23)