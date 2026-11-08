Man City suffers third straight Premier League loss at Forest and Arsenal opens 6-point lead

City coach Enzo Maresca was certainly not panicking.

After opening the campaign with seven wins in a row, City lost at struggler Nottingham Forest 3-1 to fall six points behind league leader Arsenal after the defending champion beat Hull 1-0.

“We are conceding too many goals unfortunately and we need to improve that," Maresca told the BBC.

"Use the international break to understand why and try to avoid in the future. Always concerned but we need balance — seven wins in a row then three (defeats) in a row. Need the balance. No panic. We need to understand but no panic.”

Liam Delap, a City academy graduate, netted two goals for Forest — which had yet to score at home this season coming into the match.

It was only a second win of the season for Forest, which moved two points out of the relegation zone — with Manchester United taking its place in the bottom three ahead of Sunday's match against Aston Villa.

Forest got off to a dream start.