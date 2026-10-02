Man City lodges "comprehensive" appeal after being found guilty of financial rule-breaking

“The club's firm position,” read a short statement from City, “is that, on multiple grounds, the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact and is unsafe.”

City has protested its innocence throughout the long-running case, which dates back to 2018, and reached a milestone Tuesday when the Premier League published a verdict saying the Abu Dhabi-controlled club was “guilty of all charges related to serious breaches” of the competition's financial rules from 2009-18.

Officials said they would lodge an appeal and that was filed on Thursday evening, the club said, ahead of Friday's deadline.

“The club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case,” City said, using language from previous statements on the case.