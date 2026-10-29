Man City, Liverpool win shootouts in English League Cup as Fleetwood discovers next opponent

City stayed on course to retain the title by twice coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Brighton at home, then triumph 4-3 in the shootout.

Backup goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli saved Brighton's last two spot kicks — from Yasin Ayari and Lewis Dunk — to rescue City, which had fallen behind in the shootout when Mateo Kovacic had the team's fourth penalty saved.

In a match that finished a half-hour later, Liverpool beat Chelsea 6-5 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw that saw both goals also come from the penalty spot at Anfield.

Wesley Fofana missed what proved to be the final kick of the shootout, smashing it well over the crossbar and into The Kop at Anfield as Liverpool celebrated another win on penalties over Chelsea — like in the FA Cup and League Cup finals in 2022.

Arsenal wasn't so lucky in a shootout Tuesday, losing in stunning fashion to fourth-tier minnow Fleetwood Town in one of the biggest shocks in the competition's 66-year history.

In other all-Premier League last-16 matchups on Wednesday, Bournemouth beat Aston Villa 3-0 for a fifth straight win in all competitions, Crystal Palace won 1-0 at Fulham, and Sunderland overcame Brentford 3-2.