Man City ignores jeers from Liverpool fans to seal 3-0 statement win in Premier League

But by the end it was the away section, decked out in blue and waving giant inflatable bananas, cheering loudly after a 3-0 win at Anfield in the Premier League.

“In this moment all the organization needs this kind of win,” City coach Enzo Maresca said. “It's good for us as a coaching staff, it's good for the players, it's good for the fans, it's good for the organization. I think this kind of a win is good for all the club.”

It is not yet known what the future holds for City after an independent panel found the club artificially inflated its revenue by more than $1 billion to help sign some of soccer's biggest stars and dominate the Premier League. But for now it is sitting pretty at the top of the standings with a 100% winning record and looking down on its rivals.

Second-half goals from Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki saw City take advantage of Liverpool going down to 10 men following a red card for Ryan Gravenberch around the hour mark with the score at 0-0.

City is the early pace-setter this season, three points ahead of defending champion Arsenal in second, with victory a welcome relief for the embattled club after the fallout from the biggest scandal in Premier League history.

After the final whistle, that relief was evident in the smiles on the faces of Haaland and Maresca as City's players and staff went to show their appreciation to their celebrating fans, which included Haaland's father Alfie