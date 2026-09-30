Man City guilty of almost all the 115 financial charges, Premier League says in explosive verdict

"An independent commission has found Manchester City guilty of all charges related to serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules over a nine-season period,” the league said, “and the majority of charges in relation to its failure to co-operate with the league's investigation.”

Regarding the sponsorship deals, the league said: “Manchester City arranged sham' contracts (which misrepresented the true agreement between the parties) with a number of its commercial partners, as well as relying on sham' agreements with others, to artificially inflate the club's revenues and reduce its costs.

“The club,” the league added, “filed misstated accounts and concealed the true state of its finances from its auditors and football regulators.”

The purpose of City's “schemes” was found to have been to “artificially inflate the club's revenues, and reduce its costs, by more than £900 million ($1.19 billion) during the affected period, to appear to comply with financial rules,” the league said.

The finding suggests that City's rise to the top of the English game, fueled by investments from Abu Dhabi that delivered by its expensively assembled, star-studded squads, was achieved at lest in part by evading the league's financial regulations.

The Premier League said sanctions will be decided in a separate hearing held by the independent commission.