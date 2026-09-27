Man City chairman asserts club's innocence over Premier League charges

City has reportedly been found guilty of all but one of the 115 charges against the club, which could result in punishments such as a huge points deduction or even expulsion from English soccer's top division.

The club has always denied wrongdoing and Al Mubarak restated that stance in a letter to fans.

“The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the club's innocence is just as strong as when this began,” he wrote.

“There are so many things that I would like to be able to share with you to help you understand why we feel so confident in our position."

Confidentiality conditions, he said, prevented him from revealing that information.

“While some people have been quick to reach their own conclusions, and there is so much noise swirling around us, nothing has changed,” Al Mubarak said. “We have faced challenges together before and have prevailed. There remain many who want to undermine the momentum of our club. We will not give them that opportunity.”