Man City case impacts "integrity" of the game, the Football Association says

LONDON: The Football Association expressed concern Friday that the ruling against Manchester City for large-scale financial wrongdoing affects the “integrity” of soccer and said it was assessing the verdict.
City was found by an independent panel to have artificially inflated revenue by more than $1 billion over nearly a decade, using what the Premier League describes as “sham” sponsorship agreements established by the club's ownership.
The panel found City guilty of all the charges of serious breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations from 2009-18, and the majority of other charges for not cooperating with the investigation.
The FA, the governing body of English soccer, has given its first reaction to the biggest disciplinary case in Premier League history, saying: “The independent commission's decision has significant implications for the integrity of the game.
“We are carefully considering the decision and its implications and will take action where appropriate.”
The FA added that it would “continue to monitor developments closely” and would not comment further because proceedings were ongoing.
City has promised to lodge an appeal following the ruling that was published on Tuesday. The deadline for the appeal is Friday.
City's punishment will be addressed in a separate, confidential hearing with the independent commission. Potential sanctions range from a fine, a points deduction or even expulsion from the Premier League.