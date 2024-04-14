Man City boss Guardiola feels "privileged" to be in contention for silverware

MANCHESTER: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola expressed gratitude for being in contention for silverware at the end of the season, emphasizing the ambition to prolong the challenge for as far as possible.

With Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night and Chelsea in an FA Cup semifinal on Saturday, the big matches keep coming up for City and Guardiola said City have to enjoy being in the race for trophies after the first of three games in three competitions this week.

"We spoke to the players about how incredible it is to be here again. Before the game we spoke and said ‘we have to admit it, what a privilege’. After what we have done in the previous seasons: fighting for the title one point behind, 80 points, 21 points left, on Wednesday playing against Real Madrid with the chance to qualify for the Champions League semi-finals with all the energy our fans will bring, all the best positive moods they will bring to us here and then FA Cup next Saturday to reach the final. What a privilege to be here," Guardiola was quoted by club's official website.

Victory on Saturday night moved City above Arsenal and Liverpool, who play on Sunday, and Guardiola added that they can only try to maintain the pressure on title rivals.

"Try and extend one more week, one more week, one more week. Go there. One more week. In Premier League, we have one more week. We have a chance. They know, if they drop points, no chance. I don’t know [what will happen] tomorrow but, knowing today, they will win 100%.

"The only way is to win our games and put the pressure on. Luton is a difficult game, okay we score five goals. This is the only message we can do. We have six games and after if we are not able, congratulate them. But we have done our job and that is what we have to do," said Guardiola.