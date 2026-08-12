Mamallapuram hosts International Surfing Open with 120 athletes from 12 countries

CHENNAI: The International Surfing Open 2026 got underway at Mamallapuram in Chengalpattu district on Wednesday, bringing together around 120 surfers from 12 countries for a five-day competition that will offer 3,000 ranking points.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the event, being held near the Shore Temple, was inaugurated by Sandeep Nanduri, Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department. He also unveiled the official jersey worn by the surfers.
The competition is being jointly organised by the Surfing Federation of India (SFI), the Tamil Nadu Surfing Association and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT). It will continue until August 16.
The International Surfing Open 2026 carries 3,000 ranking points, with the results playing a key role in determining eligibility for international competitions. The International Surfing Association will select eligible surfers based on international ranking points earned through the event.
Around 120 athletes, including a 20-member Indian team, are taking part in the competition. Participants from Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, Germany, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, Sweden and the United States are among those competing.
The opening day saw surfers take on strong waves off the Mamallapuram coast, showcasing their skills and endurance on their surfboards.
SDAT Member Secretary Meghnath Reddy, International Surfing Federation president Soratti, Tamil Nadu Surfing Association president Arun Vasu and Mamallapuram Tourism Officer S. Sakthivel were among those present at the inaugural event.