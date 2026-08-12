Mamallapuram hosts International Surfing Open with 120 athletes from 12 countries

The International Surfing Open 2026 carries 3,000 ranking points, with the results playing a key role in determining eligibility for international competitions. The International Surfing Association will select eligible surfers based on international ranking points earned through the event.

Around 120 athletes, including a 20-member Indian team, are taking part in the competition. Participants from Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, Germany, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, Sweden and the United States are among those competing.

The opening day saw surfers take on strong waves off the Mamallapuram coast, showcasing their skills and endurance on their surfboards.

SDAT Member Secretary Meghnath Reddy, International Surfing Federation president Soratti, Tamil Nadu Surfing Association president Arun Vasu and Mamallapuram Tourism Officer S. Sakthivel were among those present at the inaugural event.