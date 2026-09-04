Majestic Mandhana breaks plethora of records as India outplay Hong Kong to enter Asia Cup semi-final

India raced to 193 for five following a second T20 hundred from Mandhana, who also surpassed Mithali Raj (10868 runs) to become the leading run-getter in Women's Internationals and Meg Lanning for most hundreds (18) across formats.

The wide gulf between India and Hong Kong, playing their first Asia Cup since 2012, was clearly visible as the latter struggled to 16 for one in the powerplay, effectively putting the stiff target out of their reach. Hong Kong eventually ended at 56 all out in 16.2 overs.

India pacer Nandni Sharma swung the ball both ways and got rid of opener Mariko Hill with a beauty. None of the batters were able to take on the Indian attack, showing their lack of exposure to top flight cricket.