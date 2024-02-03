Mainoo late show seals dramatic Man United win at Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON: Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford scored the opening goal and Kobbie Mainoo netted a superb late winner as it beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 in a thrilling Premier League game at Molineux on Thursday.

Left out of United’s 4-2 Cup win over Newport County on Sunday by manager Erik ten Hag, Rashford rattled home the opening goal after five minutes against Wolves and helped Luke Shaw tee up Rasmus Hojlund for the second in the 22nd minute.

United should have had a hatful of goals in a dominant first-half display, and Hojlund and Casmeiro had efforts ruled out for offside, but the game roared into life midway through the second half when the home side was awarded a penalty.

Video replays showed there was little contact as Pedro Neto went down under a challenge from Casemiro, who had been booked in the third minute, but after a VAR review the decision to award the spot kick was confirmed and substitute Pablo Sarabia stepped up to score in the 71st minute.

Scott McTominay struck shortly after coming off the bench to restore the visitor’s two-goal cushion in the 75th minute but the home side wasn’t done and when Max Kilman reduced the deficit in the 85th minute, it set the scene for a thrilling climax.

Neto levelled in stoppage time with a superb effort, but Mainoo topped that by curling the ball into the net in the 97th minute to snatch a win that moved United up to seventh in the table on 35 points. Wolves is 11th on 29.

“It is a dream come true,” Mainoo told broadcaster TNT after netting his first Premier League goal.

“It is a tough place to come. We had to get the win. I have still not come down from it, I still feel like I’m dreaming. To start playing in the Premier League for my boyhood club has been amazing. Now it’s about trying to win more games.”

United captain Bruno Fernandes praised the 18-year-old Mainoo for his cool finish in the cauldron atmosphere.

RESULT: Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 (Sarabia 71-pen, Kilman 85, Neto 90+5) lost to Manchester United 4 (Rashford 5, Hojlund 22, McTominay 75, Mainoo 90+7)

Real Madrid reclaims top spot

Spanish forward Joselu scored twice to give Real Madrid a 2-0 win at local rival Getafe on Thursday, propelling it back to the LaLiga summit, two points ahead of surprise package Girona. Real had a game in hand after its match against Getafe was postponed due to the Spanish Super Cup and it did not waste the opportunity to reclaim top spot with a solid performance.

Real moved to 57 points, two ahead Girona and 10 clear of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. The leader hosts Atletico on Sunday and Girona six days later in games that will be crucial in the LaLiga title run-in.

RESULT: Getafe 0 lost to Real Madrid 2 (Joselu 14, 56)