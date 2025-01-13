Maiden national title for Pallavi Yadav

CHENNAI: Multiple national champion Ashad Pasha clocked the fastest time of the finals and also won a triple crown in the FMSCI Indian National Autocross Championship, organized by Madras Motor Sports Club at the Madras International Circuit, here on Sunday.

Pasha, the 31-year-old Chikkamagaluru driver, who is based in Muscat, added three more National titles to his kitty. Ashad Pasha clocked 4min 05.41sec in the premier INAC1 Open Class C finals and later clinched the Class B titles. His win in Class C though is awaiting ratification following a protest.

In INAC3 stock classes, Amey Desai (Mapusa, Goa), and Kushal Chaudhari (Kolkata) won two titles each. Pallavi Shamrao Yadav, 43, from Kolhapur bagged her maiden national title winning the Ladies class. Last year she qualified from the West Zone at Goa but could not attend the finals.