Maiden HCL Cyclothon records over 1100 riders, garners praise

CHENNAI: The early morning rain failed to dampen the spirits of more than 1,100 cycling enthusiasts from the city, who embarked on the ECR stretch to participate in what turned out to be a momentous and the largest cycling event in the country.

This event was conducted by the IT behemoth HCL, which had previously organised a successful cyclothon in Noida in March of this year. To comprehend the reason behind bringing the tournament to Chennai, Tamil Nadu, one must trace back to the founder’s roots, Shiv Nadar, hailing from the Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu.

“HCL initially chose Noida for the race due to our substantial presence there, allowing us to experiment with certain aspects. Once that event went smooth, we decided to bring it to Tamil Nadu, our founder’s birthplace,” explained Pooja Arora, Corporate Communications Manager, HCL.

Immensely meticulous planning and preparations were executed to transform this event into a resounding success. Notably, it marked the first time in the country that a 55-kilometre stretch, that is, from Akkarai to Mahabalipuram, was cordoned off and over 1300 Police personnel from three different districts were deployed for the cycling event.

Following the event, Meghanatha Reddy, CEO/Member Secretary of SDAT, remarked, “Shutting down this stretch on a Sunday was indeed a significant challenge, but the Tamil Nadu government and ministers worked together to devise a comprehensive plan to divert traffic to alternate routes. Arrangements were even made to facilitate the commute of local villagers during the five-hour blockage of the main stretch.”

The rain made the route a bit tricky due to wet roads. Moreover, rains posed a new challenge when the integrated chips within the riders’ cycles malfunctioned after getting wet. However, the organizers quickly reassured the riders that the race was a photo-finish event, and cameras would automatically capture their finish times as they crossed the finish line.

The first race was for the professional category which commenced at 6:00 a.m. and the first place was clinched by Joyel Santhosh Sundaram from Tamil Nadu, with Vishavjeet Singh from Punjab securing the second place.

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, graced the event as the chief guest and wholeheartedly welcomed HCL’s role in expanding the horizons of sports in the region. The Cyclothon’s mission, to promote a sustainable environment and provide a platform for cyclists in the country, was emphasized by Udhayanidhi Stalin, who stated, “By nurturing cycling, we are not only promoting a sport but also fostering a sustainable future for Tamil Nadu.”

Sundar Mahalingam, President of HCL, discussed the company’s commitment to support niche sports as part of their brand-building program. He explained, “When it comes to sports and fitness, running is the mainstream activity. Therefore, we decided to explore sports with a smaller following, and cycling was the natural choice.” The event’s scale indicated months of meticulous planning and necessitated unwavering support from various administrations. Sundar expressed his appreciation for the Tamil Nadu government’s enthusiasm and SDAT’s invaluable assistance throughout the process. Regarding the future of the Cyclothon, Sundar emphasized that it was not a one-time event but the beginning of a journey. He added, “We learnt from Noida, did our best here, and will use the lessons from Chennai to improve in the next edition.”

The HCL Cyclothon provided a stage for cyclists from across the nation to showcase their abilities. Sundar underlined the importance of participation, stating, “Getting people involved is important, especially in sports like cycling, where newcomers may discover a new passion. A few of them may develop a deep appreciation for the sport, and our purpose would be resolved.”

Sundar concluded by noting that sports have two facets: increasing the sport’s popularity and striving for excellence and starting at the grassroots level and aspiring to reach the summit. The women’s race was won by Assam’s Khoirom Rejiya Devi in a professional category in which it’d be 27kms up and 27kms down totalling 55kms of race.