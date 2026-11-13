Mahli Beardman tears through England with 6 wickets on his ODI debut for Australia

He started and finished his fourth over with the wickets of Jordan Cox (2) and Sam Curran (0) as England slumped to 58-6 at the end of the 16th. He then picked up Liam Dawson (0) in his next over to become the first Australian since Tony Dodemaide — who took 5-21 against Sri Lanka in 1988 — to claim a five-wicket haul on his ODI debut.

He finished off the innings with the wicket of No. 11 Jofra Archer (11). The first eight England wickets combined for 65 runs; the last two partnerships added 66.

“It all happened very quickly,” Beardman said in a post-session TV interview. “It's a great privilege and honor to be able to represent my country. To go out and take a few wickets as well was just cherry on top.”

Beardman's only previous international experience was a T20 against Pakistan at Lahore in January.

The Western Australian paceman used an ideal length that he learned in the Perth conditions to elicit edges from Brook, Root and Cox as they tried to play forward, and he pulled it back to have Curren caught at fine leg from a short-pitched delivery. His fifth wicket, a fuller ball that moved away, had Dawson caught slicing to backward point.