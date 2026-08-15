Mahindra's Gen3 rise no fluke; best is yet to come in Formula E: Mortara

The 38-year-old has himself been one of the standout performers, with four pole positions this season. He admitted, however, that Mahindra could have collected more points had circumstances gone its way.

"There is always the possibility to do better. As a group, I think that there were definitely some missed opportunities," he said.

A fire extinguisher issue in Sanya cost the team, while rain in Shanghai and Tokyo forced Mahindra to make conservative tyre-pressure decisions when it was running at the front.

"Probably during these days, we were too competitive, and we had to go for safe decisions. Unfortunately, sometimes in motorsports, it is like that. You need to also be, in some cases, a little bit lucky," Mortara said.

Yet he does not believe there is one simple fix that will turn Mahindra's strong qualifying pace into a regular stream of victories and podiums.

"In motorsport, it is always like many things that you need to do. At a certain level, especially when you go to the top, you have to work on various aspects in order to have even better results," he said.

That complexity becomes even more relevant with Formula E moving into the Gen4 era after London.

Mortara expects the new cars to be significantly faster and more powerful, with greater aerodynamic performance and new technical challenges for teams. The cars will feature front and rear differentials, while power modes will also change substantially.