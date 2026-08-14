Mahindra sees Maini as future Formula E driver, but winning comes before nationality: Bertrand

Maini, who is Mahindra's reserve driver while also competing in Formula 2, has been involved with the team's development programme and has regularly attended races to familiarise himself with the demands of Formula E. He, though, did not get a race in the 2025-26 season.

Karun Chandhok remain the only Indian to have driven for Mahindra since the inaugural season in 2014.

Bertrand said Maini is already "very strongly included" in the Mahindra set-up and could eventually become a "definitive candidate" for a race seat, provided he reaches the level required to compete at the front.

"Kush is doing a very good job but he needs to choose at if he will make his career in Formula E or in Formula 1," Bertrand told PTI ahead of the Formula E season finale here.

"For the moment, it's important that he trains and gets the highest level of background he can get where he is."

Maini's development has been given added importance by Mahindra's desire to strengthen its Indian identity on the global motorsport stage.