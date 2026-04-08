Mahela concedes MI blown away by Sooryavanshi and Jaiswal magic

"Don't forget that Jaiswal was the key... the way he batted. The first three overs, he took it on. He played some really good cricketing shots, and he batted through the innings for them."

Jayawardene felt that his side, despite having the capability, couldn't build a match-winning partnership, as the loss of early wickets halted their momentum.

"We just needed a couple of partnerships. We lost a few early wickets, and we lost momentum.

"If you look at the end, it was four sixes was the difference, so it was four hits for us, and we just couldn't find that, and that's without us getting into a rhythm, and maybe one or two batsmen really getting a quick 30 or a 40 in that top. So, we never thought that it was out of our reach."

He said the team will have to regroup, make adjustments, and plan their next steps.