Maharashtra CM hands over Rs 3 crore prize money to world chess champion Divya Deshmukh

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday felicitated newly-crowned FIDE Women's Chess World Cup champion Divya Deshmukh here and handed over a cash award of Rs 3 crore to her.

Deshmukh, 19, became the youngest to win the Women's World Cup title held at Batumi in Georgia on July 28 after she outwitted compatriot Koneru Humpy in the tie-breaker of the final. The victory not just earned her the prestigious title, but also made her a Grandmaster.

Deshmukh is a native of Nagpur, the same place from where CM Fadnavis also hails.

During the programme held in the city, the Grandmaster thanked CM Fadnavis and the people of Nagpur for felicitating her.

She said one gets to enjoy such moments rarely in life.

"This is a very special moment for me. I am so happy that I could be a little bit part of their (children's) motivation and their inspiration. I am feeling very happy," she said.

She thanked the Maharashtra government and the Maharashtra Chess Association for their support.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said he felt proud as an Indian, as the CM of Maharashtra and as a native of Nagpur that a local girl has made the country proud at the world level.

The government organised Deshmukh's public felicitation function to motivate the country's children, he said.

The Maharashtra government has always given priority to sports, he said.

CM Fadnavis then handed over a cheque of Rs 3 crore as cash prize to Deshmukh, and ensured support to her in her future endeavours.

Sport Minister Manikrao Kokate also promised overall development of sports in the state.