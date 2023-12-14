Maharashtra beats Tamil Nadu by five wickets

CHENNAI: Maharashtra earned a five-wicket win over Tamil Nadu in the Group B of the BCCI women’s U-23 T20 trophy in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Opting to bat first, TN was restricted to 83 for eight with Eloksi Arun scoring 33. Maharashtra’s Aaditi Gaikwad was the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets for 11 runs, while Kushi Mulla (2/19) and Aarati Kedar (2/25) shared four wickets between them. In reply, Maharashtra chased down the target with eight balls to spare. TN leg-spinner SB Keerthana took four wickets for 16 runs.

