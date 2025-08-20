Maharaj, Gill dominate updated ODI rankings

DUBAI: India wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has slipped to third place in the latest ICC ODI rankings for bowlers released on Wednesday with South African tweaker Kehsav Maharaj reclaiming the top position.

Maharaj regained the top position after helping his team beat Australia by 98 runs in the first ODI of their three-match series in Cairns.

The 35-year-old left-arm spinner, who was named Player of the Match after grabbing five for 33, overtook Kuldeep and Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana to the top spot, which he had earlier held briefly in November and December 2023.

Apart from Kuldeep, Ravindra Jadeja is the only Indian bowler who is in the top 10 in the updated list.

The Indian team has not played an ODI match since their title triumph in the Champions Trophy.

West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales was another one to make huge inroads in the bowling rankings after his superb haul of six for 18 in the final game of their three-match series against Pakistan, moving up 15 spots to 18th position.

Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed (up 15 places to joint-39th) and West Indies off-spinner Roston Chase (up five places to 58th) are others to move up the list.

In the men's batting rankings, Shubman Gill continues to top the list with 784 points, with Shreyas Iyer being the other Indian in the top 10 at sixth position.

West Indies captain Shai Hope is up two places to ninth position after scoring 120 not out in the final ODI against Pakistan while Aiden Markram (up four places to 21st), Temba Bavuma (up five places to 23rd) and Mitchell Marsh (up six places to 48th) are the others to progress.

In the men's T20I rankings, India's Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma remained on the top two places with skipper Suryakumar Yadav in the sixth spot and Yashasvi Jaiswal in 10th position.

South Africa's Dewald Brevis continues his upward movement, gaining nine spots to reach 12th position while Australians Marsh and Glenn Maxwell have progressed four and 10 spots, respectively, to reach 25th and 30th positions.

The T20I bowling rankings see Australia seamers Nathan Ellis (up three places to ninth position) and Josh Hazlewood (up two places to 18th) make significant gains, with South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada moving up from 44th to 37th position.