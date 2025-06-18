Madurai Panthers withdraw ball-tampering complaint against Dindigul Dragons

CHENNAI: The Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) on Wednesday withdrew the complaint they had lodged against the Ravichandran Ashwin-led Dindigul Dragons, alleging ball tampering during their Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match on 14 June.

"Following due consideration, the management and coaching staff of SMP have decided to withdraw the complaint in the larger interest of the sport and to ensure the smooth conduct of the tournament," read a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) on behalf of Prasanna Kannan, CEO of the TNPL.

Earlier this week, Madurai had urged the league to test the towels used by Dindigul players to determine whether any substance had been applied, and if so, to take strict action against the captain and players involved.

In response, the TNPL asked SMP to submit supporting evidence by Tuesday to proceed with a formal inquiry.

"The TNCA reviewed the matter and communicated the procedural steps required to initiate a formal enquiry. SMP was accordingly requested to submit specific evidence that would enable the formation of a commission to examine the matter," the statement added.

As of Wednesday, with SMP withdrawing the complaint, the TNCA confirmed that the matter is now considered closed and no further action will be taken.

