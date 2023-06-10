Madurai Panthers unveils jersey ahead of TNPL

CHENNAI: Siechem Madurai Panthers, a franchise of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, launched its jersey at a gala ceremony at a swanky hotel here on Friday. The jersey was unveiled on stage by chief guest P Damodaran in the presence of Mahesh Subraneyan, COO of Madurai Panthers, Venu Srinivasan, MD & CEO, Leo Coffee, founder and director of MyFab11 Swati Chamoli, franchise owner Padma Damodaran, CEO Pooja Damodaran, and mentor Rohit Damodaran. India cricketer Washington Sundar, who is part of Madurai team, was presented with the first jersey. The team also confirmed that Washington would be available for the tournament after recovering from a hamstring injury that abruptly ended his Indian Premier League 2023 stint.