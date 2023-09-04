Madhya Pradesh in driving seat against TNCA XI in Buchi Babu SF

CHENNAI: Madhya Pradesh continued its dominance against TNCA XI, reaching 456 for seven on the second day of the Buchi Babu semifinals in Dindigul on Sunday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 266 for three, MP’s Sumit Kushwah 111 (369b, 13x4) and Rishabh Chouhan batting on 181 (353b, 22x4, 3x6) added 213 runs for the fourth wicket. TNCA XI’s R Sai Kishore took three wickets for 121 runs. In the other semifinal, Delhi had Chhattisgarh on the ropes at 182 for eight after posting 340 in its first innings. Delhi off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen took three for 45.

BRIEF SCORES: Delhi 340 in 103 overs (Arpit Rana 51, Vaibhav Sharma 60, Vaibhav Kandpal 42, Sumit Mathur 52, Ajay Mandal 4/66, Shubham Agarwal 3/76) vs Chhattisgarh 182/8 in 65.4 overs (Shashank Chandrakar 42, Md. Shahbaz Hussain 40, Hrithik Shokeen 3/45); Madhya Pradesh 456/7 in 156.3 overs (Sumit Kushwah 111, Rishabh Chouhan 181 batting, Aryan Deshmukh 40, R Sai Kishore 3/121) vs TNCA XI