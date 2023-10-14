Madhumitha stars in TN’s win

Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Oct 2023 11:42 PM GMT
Madhumitha Anbu

CHENNAI: Off-spinner Madhumitha Anbu’s sensational spell of six for 17 paved the way for Tamil Nadu to coast to a 10-wicket win over Pondicherry in the BCCI U-19 Women’s one-day tournament at Surat on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, Pondicherry was skittled out for 54 in 34.4 overs. In reply, TN openers, G Kamalini and M Sabrina, chased down the target in nine overs.

DTNEXT Bureau

