Madhumitha stars in TN’s win

CHENNAI: Off-spinner Madhumitha Anbu’s sensational spell of six for 17 paved the way for Tamil Nadu to coast to a 10-wicket win over Pondicherry in the BCCI U-19 Women’s one-day tournament at Surat on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, Pondicherry was skittled out for 54 in 34.4 overs. In reply, TN openers, G Kamalini and M Sabrina, chased down the target in nine overs.