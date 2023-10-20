Madhava Prasad’s ton helps Tamil Nadu win

CHENNAI: Opener KTA Madhava Prasad’s unbeaten 100 (135b, 10x4, 1x6) helped Tamil Nadu earn a seven-wicket win over Pondicherry in the Men’s U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy Group A match in New Delhi.

Choosing to field first, Tamil Nadu bowled out Pondicherry for 211.

In response, TN reached its target in 43.2 overs. Madhava Prasad found an able ally in C Andre Siddarth who remained not out on 39 as the two added 91 runs off 94 balls for the unbroken fourth wicket. This was Tamil Nadu’s fourth win on the trot.

BRIEF SCORES: Pondicherry 211 in 50 overs (R Jashwanth Shreeram 41, R Ragavan 35, K Sai Hariram 56, S Mohamed Ali 2/31, R Kirubakar 2/44) lost to Tamil Nadu 212/3 in 43.2 overs (KTA Madhava Prasad 100*, Akshay R Sarangdhar 29, RK Jayant 31, C Andre Siddarth 39*)