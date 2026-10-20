Maddison's dream return helps Spurs to long-awaited Premier League win

James Maddison's sublime strike against his boyhood club 14 minutes into the game put Spurs in the driving seat. Coventry equalized early in the second half but Omar Marmoush's curling shot put the home side ahead again and Ben Davies sealed all three points in stoppage time.

Spurs had lost three and drawn three coming into the match and there was a real worry that the London club might face a relegation battle like last season, when it escaped on the final day.

This long-awaited win will not allay those fears but the grit involved against a plucky Coventry will give Spurs fans hope the season can now kick on.

Maddison missed all of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury and his return for a first start in 536 days was key, the former Coventry player sending a curving strike into the top corner early on.

“I can't really describe the feeling when the ball hit the net," he said. “Those are the ones that are a bit blurry. They are the ones you dream of during those dark days with the ACL.