Maaya's fearless run ends in Chennai Open quarters

The 17-year-old became the first Indian since Sania Mirza in 2012 to reach the singles quarterfinals of a WTA Tour-level tournament, a significant achievement for a player who began the week ranked 669th in the world.

Her run in Chennai is expected to lift her inside the top-500.

More than the ranking boost, it was Maaya's fearless approach against higher-ranked opponents that stood out.

She has the strokes, the attacking instincts and, most importantly, the grit to take on better players. The challenge now is to build on the progress made during the 2026 season by getting physically stronger and improving her serve.

Montgomery, a former top-100 player now ranked 151st, used her powerful groundstrokes to eventually overpower the Indian, though Maaya showed she was willing to take the fight to the American.

Confident after her impressive run, Maaya went for her shots and initially served better than she had in her previous match.

She put the left-handed Montgomery under pressure with some solid returning in the fifth game, pushing her opponent to deuce before inducing a forehand error to earn a break point.

The American saved it, but Maaya persisted and drew first blood when Montgomery netted a backhand.

The Indian, however, could not consolidate the break.

Montgomery pinned her to the backhand corner and produced a double-handed backhand winner to break back before holding serve to move ahead 4-3.

Maaya's first-serve struggles then began to hurt her attacking game, as they had in her previous match. She saved a break point but her third double fault of the match handed Montgomery another opportunity, which the American converted after a return error from the Indian.