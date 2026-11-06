Maaya Rajeshwaran rekindles the spark in Indian tennis

But over the week, through her aggressive forehands and thundering serves, Maaya has become the crowd’s focus, the subject of countless phone cameras and the new obsession of Indian tennis enthusiasts on social media.

“It is always nice to get recognition. In a country like India, it is definitely really nice to actually have some recognition," Maaya said after she entered the singles’ quarterfinals on Wednesday.

"But at the end of the day, I think it comes down to tennis. You do well, you learn and get what you want.

It was more than just a quarterfinal appearance; it was a statement. At 17, Maaya had ended a 14-year wait for an Indian woman to reach a WTA Tour-level singles quarterfinal, offering a glimpse of what Indian women's tennis could look like in the years ahead.

"It's definitely always fun to play with her [Maaya], 'cause she's like a little sister to me. We just wanted to go there and have fun. And she's always an amazing player, and she's one of the players India is looking forward to, and I hope she reaches greater heights,” Shrivalli told journalists after the pair’s win on Thursday.

“...and the best part about her game is she doesn't back down from a fight. That's something I really love about her, and that's something I do, too.”