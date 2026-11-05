Maaya keen to keep feet on ground after landmark WTA quarterfinal entry

"She (Falkowska) was really hitting those returns, she was going for it, and that sort of made me think more. I think I was really hesitant at the start. But after some time I was like, no matter what, I am going to go for it. Holding back or being hesitant is not going to help. So, I was just trying to go for it, trying to hit the spots more and get a higher percentage," she said