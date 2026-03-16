M Chinnaswamy Stadium gets Karnataka govt nod for hosting IPL 2026 matches

"The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) places on record its sincere gratitude to the Hon’ble Home Minister, Dr. G. Parameshwar, for his leadership, guidance and support in facilitating this approval," he added.

Apart from the opening fixture of the upcoming season , the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is also slated to host the RCB Unboxing event as well as the tournament's opening ceremony.

RCB had earlier announced that it would play five of their seven home matches in Bengaluru, while two will be played at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

The KSCA also expressed its gratitude towards the members of the Expert Committee.