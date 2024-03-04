Lyon bowls Australia to 172-run win

WELLINGTON: Nathan Lyon took ten wickets in the match and brought New Zealand’s attempted fight back in the first Test to a shuddering halt as Australia completed a 172-run win on Sunday and took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

New Zealand resumed at 111-3 on the fourth day in its second innings and collapsed in the face of superb spin bowling from Lyon (6-64) to be all out for 196 a few minutes after the scheduled lunch break.

Lyon completed match figures of 10-108, his fifth 10-wicket haul, which went along with his 41 as nightwatchman in Australia’s second innings.

The Black Caps were unable to sustain the stubborn fight back they had begun to produce on day three when Australia was bowled out for 164 in its second innings for an overall lead of 368. Glenn Phillips took 5-43 to limit Australia as it tried to build on its first innings lead of 204. Rachin Ravindra’s unbeaten 56 before stumps on day three fanned New Zealand’s faint hope that it might be able to head off defeat.

Phillips fell lbw to Lyon for 1 and the last sparks of resistance were blown out when Scott Kuggeleijn (26), Matt Henry (14) before lunch.

BRIEF SCORES: Australia 383 & 164 bt New Zealand 179 & 196 in 64.4 overs (R Ravindra 59, N Lyon 6/65)