Lungi Ngidi fit to play against CSK

Ngidi was stretchered off the field and rushed to a hospital after falling on his head while attempting a catch. The injury led to the South African pacer missing two games.

"Everyone is fit. Lungi is fit. He didn't play two games because of the criterion of six days' rest," said Munaf ahead of the game against Chennai Super Kings.

The bowling attack will be bolstered with the return of Ngidi. Mitchell Starc has also joined the team and made an instant impact in his first appearance of the season against Rajasthan Royals.

Against Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals were not able to defend 264 conceding a record run chase.