Lungi Ngidi fit to play against CSK

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel on Monday said Lungi Ngidi is set to return to action after recovering from the head injury he suffered in a home game against Punjab Kings on April 25.
Ngidi was stretchered off the field and rushed to a hospital after falling on his head while attempting a catch. The injury led to the South African pacer missing two games.
"Everyone is fit. Lungi is fit. He didn't play two games because of the criterion of six days' rest," said Munaf ahead of the game against Chennai Super Kings.
The bowling attack will be bolstered with the return of Ngidi. Mitchell Starc has also joined the team and made an instant impact in his first appearance of the season against Rajasthan Royals.
Against Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals were not able to defend 264 conceding a record run chase.
Starc's presence is bound to make a difference, said Munaf.
"When there is a wicket-taking bowler in the PowerPlay, the whole scenario changes. 220 or 230 is being chased because you are not able to take wickets in the PowerPlay.
"When the main bowler is there and takes a few wickets in the PowerPlay, it makes a big difference. Bowling in partnerships was missing, but that has been added now," said Munaf.
On David Miller missing out from the playing eleven in the last game, Munaf added: "You can only fit in four foreigners in the XI. Sahil was injured, so we needed an opener and we thought of giving Pathum another chance. We had to play two overseas fast bowlers. So only one between Pathum and Miller could play. We went with Pathum because an opener was required."