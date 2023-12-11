Lukaku sees red, 9-man Roma hold Fiorentina in Serie A

ROME: Romelu Lukaku played a dual role of hero and villain, scoring the opening goal but later receiving a red card in a dramatic Serie A match that saw a 9-man Roma team draw 1-1 with Fiorentina.

The match was a battle for fourth place, with only one point separating the two sides. Roma took an early lead just five minutes into the game, as Paulo Dybala set up Lukaku to score with a diving header.

However, Roma suffered a setback in the 24th minute when Dybala had to be substituted due to an injury, replaced by Sardar Azmoun.

Roma found themselves down to 10 players in the 64th minute, as Nicola Zalewski was dismissed after receiving his second yellow card. Minutes later, Fiorentina equalized through Lucas Martinez-Quarta.

The Giallorossi's situation worsened when Lukaku was shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Christian Kouame, but the capital-based team managed to secure a point.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Joshua Zirkzee's double helped Bologna to a 2-1 away victory over Salernitana. Monza defeated Genoa 1-0 thanks to Dany Mota's late goal, while Frosinone and Torino played out a 0-0 draw.