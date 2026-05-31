Luis Enrique makes Mbappe-less PSG a scary demon

On the particular night against Arsenal in Budapest, his PSG side might not have been as convincing with their attack but they certainly looked like the only side that was attacking. Throughout the encounter, Enrique kept pushing his men up the field, even if it came at the potential cost of an Arsenal counter-attack. If not for that, the contest would have ended far before the penalty shoot out.



“It is amazing, I think we deserve, maybe both the teams deserved to win but the way we have played the whole season, we totally deserve to win the Champions League,” the Spanish coach told TNT Sports.



Winning the Champions League once with PSG seemed like a herculean task for one of the best assembled squads in footballing history (Neymar, Messi and Mbappe) but for a team, united like they are under Enrique, winning twice is a cakewalk, as his side have scored 45 goals in the ongoing season. It is clear that Enrique wasn’t building a side that would win one Champions League but building a dynasty that will last for a few years, given the starting XI’s average age of just 23 years, and 363 days, which is the second-lowest for a team in Europe this season.