Lucas TVS - Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: Rajesh slams unbeaten 141

CHENNAI: D Rajesh struck an unbeaten 141 (73b, 9x4, 13x6) to help CPCL post 269 for five against Ashok Leyland VVC in Group B of the 20th Lucas TVS - Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.

But the match had to be abandoned because of rain and both teams shared a point each.

Brief Scores: IV Division: (Qualifier: 2): Stag CC 178/7 in 30 overs (M Vignesh 61, VV Manjunath 36) bt FSCA 145 in 27.3 overs (S Adithya 28, T Ramasamy 4/45, UV Vignesh 3/21)

20th Lucas TVS - Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: (Group B): OCF (TCL) 171 in 28.1 overs (N Saravanan 32, K Gopinath 35*, S Karthik 4/30) lost to Lucas TVS Ltd 173/2 in 19.3 overs (T Parthiban 35, U Vinothkannan 57, G Praveen Kumar 40*); CPCL 269/5 in 27 overs (J Chinna Durai 47, C Manikandan 29, D Rajesh 141*) drew with Ashok Leyland VVC

Note: Rain stopped play due to rain. One point awarded to each team